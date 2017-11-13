From Left to Right I Ponder Politics and Poetry

In the evening I pour wine to celebrate

another day’s survival. My motions:

up to down, left to right. Glass

from cabinet, wine to mouth.

And then I return to the page.

The character for stone, ishi,

portrays a slope with a stone

at its base, and I take comfort

in knowing that as my knee aches

at the thought of climbing, ishi exists

in descent only. A volcano belches,

producing hi, fire, rising above the

cone, while earth, tsuchi, lies firm

beneath the shoots pushing up,

outward, and ame, rain,

consists of clouds and dotted

lines and the sky above. But if

wind is made of insects and

plums, do I assemble new meaning

without fact or wisdom, form

or assumed inflection, left to

down, up to right? Consider water,

its currents, its logic and needs.

Consider truth. This is how I think.

* * *

“From Left to Right I Ponder Politics and Poetry” appeared in Bonnie McClellan’s International Poetry Month celebration in February 2017.