UPS Dropped Off This Box Last Evening

Author copies of my chapbook From Every Moment a Second have arrived! These came directly from the printer, and according to Finishing Line Press the rest of the print run should soon be in their hands, and will be packed and shipped to buyers asap. So if you’ve ordered one, it really is on the way. Finally. Thank you for your patience!
Woot!
Let’s double that! Woot-woot!
Congratulations! It’s always excited to see one’s efforts in print. I look forward to receiving my copy.
Thanks, Merril. It is, indeed!
Great news – with a little luck, something to peruse on Thanksgiving Day (with gratitude for poets and patience!)
Thanks, Jazz. I hope they ship quickly!
*exciting See how excited I am? 🙂
😄
Hurrah!
Oh, yes!
Like Christmas came early, which begs the question, what will happen on Christmas Day?
One never knows.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
