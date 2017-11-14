UPS Dropped Off This Box Last Evening

Posted on by

Author copies of my chapbook From Every Moment a Second have arrived! These came directly from the printer, and according to Finishing Line Press the rest of the print run should soon be in their hands, and will be packed and shipped to buyers asap. So if you’ve ordered one, it really is on the way. Finally. Thank you for your patience!

14 thoughts on "UPS Dropped Off This Box Last Evening

