Gruyere

Thinking of speech and the gruyere sliver

balancing on that blade, which nouns push it over,

which hold it in place. How simplicity defies the complex.

Like the hard-crusted bread of flour, water, salt and yeast.

The elemental surge. A little steam. An incantation

born of emptiness: he speaks but says nothing

as the cheese teeters on the edge, suffering

the plight of the incomprehensible. Funny

that adding more reduces the whole, and less

flavors it. A few words, a spice. A syllable.

Milk and rennet. Verbs. A confident tongue.