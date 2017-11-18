Here’s a recording of my poem “Runaway Bus,” which was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in January and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.

Runaway Bus

Wishing for pristine airways

and unfeathered dreams, I lie

on my right side, and wait.

Again, the bellows flex and pump.

The relentless tickle, exploding,

another round of gasps and mucus retained,

one droplet among others,

spread across the night.

Comfort’s runaway bus never slows,

and I watch it pull away, shrinking in time.

Wait, wait, I say. I bought a ticket.



