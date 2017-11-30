With No Mountain in View

Like a mirage, you shift ever forward,

blonde hair concealing your eyes, one

long leg draped over the chair’s arm,

a reminder of inconstancy and promises

constructed to collapse. Such power,

such wisdom, at seventeen.

Through the window I see

horses in the paddock, a lone

figure by the road, and steam

rising from the earth. Your voice,

as it was, and mine, as it never sounded,

merged only in fantasy. Something

crumbles at the edge. A crow flaps away.

“With No Mountain In View” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.