Icarus

Posted on by

feather02-2

 

Icarus

the answer is
not the history
of flight but

a question of
wings a notion
born of desperation

and fright each
quill ruffled by
the delicate tongue

of air can
only reflect this
fortune a dream

but never a
tragedy the gift
of gravity’s denial

 

sun

 

Written probably in 1985 or 1986, this is the first poem I titled “Icarus.” It’s fun to unearth these old pieces.

14 thoughts on “Icarus

  5. Not that I need an answer, but curiosity nudges the asking – were you able to let this be exactly as left in mid80s? I find myself tweaking anything I go back to after several years – guessing it’s because I have changed in the meantime (poetically maybe, but more a shifting in perspectives.)
    How many Okaji Icarus poems are there? A chapbook’s worth? Would be fun to peruse a collection!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s