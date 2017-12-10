Icarus
the answer is
not the history
of flight but
a question of
wings a notion
born of desperation
and fright each
quill ruffled by
the delicate tongue
of air can
only reflect this
fortune a dream
but never a
tragedy the gift
of gravity’s denial
Written probably in 1985 or 1986, this is the first poem I titled “Icarus.” It’s fun to unearth these old pieces.
Hey Robert nice and simple poem, love it. I too agree with the bringing up of the old parchments, it’s good to look back upon them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Guy! Life has changed, but the poetry keeps rolling on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all change Robert, we evolve, we adapt, we relearn and we move on – and like a good bottle of wine, we mature and wizen and so do our words. Keep well, keep safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I wouldn’t want to be that same person after all these years. Couldn’t be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditto 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice post. Love the pic too
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Joseph. The photos are from morguefile.com.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Initially your style was no punctuation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I was experimenting with this series – wrote maybe 20 poems in this vein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this style of poem. It lets the reader fill in, and can evoke different things to different people, and even to the same person at different times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s suited for philosophical musings and such, in that sufficient gaps exist to encourage readers to explore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You do have a way with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gaps in my synapses probably account for that. 🙂
LikeLike
Not that I need an answer, but curiosity nudges the asking – were you able to let this be exactly as left in mid80s? I find myself tweaking anything I go back to after several years – guessing it’s because I have changed in the meantime (poetically maybe, but more a shifting in perspectives.)
How many Okaji Icarus poems are there? A chapbook’s worth? Would be fun to peruse a collection!
LikeLike