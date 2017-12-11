A Brief History of Babel



Borders, windows.

Sound.

Trudging up the steps, I am winded after six flights,

my words smothered in the breathing.

The Gate of God proffers no favors.

When the spirit gives me utterance, what shall I say?

Curiously, no direct link exists between Babel and babble.

A collective aphasia could explain the disruption. One’s

inability to mouth the proper word, another’s

fluency impeded by context.

A stairway terminating in clouds.

Syllable by twisted syllable, dispersed.

Separated in symbols.

And then,

writing.

To see the sunrise from behind a tree, you must face

east: higashi, or, a discrete way of seeing

the structure of language unfold.

Two characters, layered. One

thought. Direction.

Connotation. The sun’s

ascent viewed through branches

as through the frame

of a glassless

window.

Complexity in simplicity.

Or the opposite.

I have no desire to touch heaven, but my tongues reach where they will.

Who can know what we say to God, but God?

And the breeze winding through, carrying fragments.

My poem, “A Brief History of Babel,” was drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and was subsequently published at Bonnie McClellan’s International Poetry Month celebration in February 2017.