Glass with Memory

When I remember you

glass comes to mind,

but nothing so transparent

as an unclothed thought

or warmth trickling in

through the pipes or

under the haze of

the second night’s sheet,

no two alike except

in appearance, but under

the lamp’s unconscious glare

I find warmth spreading

across the hard surface,

telling me all is

not lost, that smoothness

persists beyond our reflection.

“Glass with Memory” made its first appearance on the blog in February 2017, and was published in September in the anthology Texas’s Best Emerging Poets.