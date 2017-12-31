Countdown: #1, Recording of “The Draft”

My last five posts of 2017 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.
The Draft
All memories ignite, he says, recalling
the odor of accelerants and charred
friends. Yesterday I walked to the sea
and looking into its deep crush
sensed something unseen washing
out, between tides and a shell-cut foot,
sand and the gull’s drift, or the early names
I assign to faces. This is not sadness.
Somewhere the called numbers meet.
“The Draft” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.
By far, the most popular post on the blog in 2017, bolstered, no doubt, by a plug on WordPress’s Discover.
Yeeesss a recording. Such a treat! Not surprised this was one of the top five. 💜
