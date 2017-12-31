Countdown: #1, Recording of “The Draft”

My last five posts of 2017 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.

The Draft

All memories ignite, he says, recalling

the odor of accelerants and charred

friends. Yesterday I walked to the sea

and looking into its deep crush

sensed something unseen washing

out, between tides and a shell-cut foot,

sand and the gull’s drift, or the early names

I assign to faces. This is not sadness.

Somewhere the called numbers meet.

“The Draft” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.

By far, the most popular post on the blog in 2017, bolstered, no doubt, by a plug on WordPress’s Discover.