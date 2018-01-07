Poem Live at Panoply

My poem “Helsinki” is live at Panoply. It was inspired in part by a Facebook thread on which editors commented on what caused them to instantly reject poems. One said beginning a poem at a window was cause for rejection. Hence the first line.
My poem “Helsinki” is live at Panoply. It was inspired in part by a Facebook thread on which editors commented on what caused them to instantly reject poems. One said beginning a poem at a window was cause for rejection. Hence the first line.
I love it, Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril. I’m a bit of a contrarion, I must admit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally understand that impulse, and you did a great job. 🙂
LikeLike
Good poem, plenty in it and anyone rejecting it because of the first line would be missing out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
Love poems that take on what we poets “mustn’t” write about. I’ve always heard that one should never write about dreams, so I’ve tried a couple of those…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blanket statements like that annoy me, so I respond with poetry.
LikeLike