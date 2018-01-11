Memoir (Cento)

Your hands touched

everything. Will you

be a fountain

or a sea?

A woman sleeps next to me

on the earth. Now

nothing else keeps my eyes

in the cloud.

Each rock is news.

* * *

A cento is composed of lines from poems by other

poets. This cento originated from pieces in:

77 Poems, Alberto de Lacerda

Because the Sea is Black, Blaga Dimitrova

Body Rags, Galway Kinnell

Song of the Simple Truth, Julia de Burgos

Love Poems, Anne Sexton

For further information and examples of the form, you might peruse the Academy of American Poets site: http://www.poets.org/poetsorg/text/poetic-form-cento

This last appeared on the blog in May 2016.