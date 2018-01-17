My poem “Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter” is featured at Vox Populi. I’m grateful to editor Michael Sims for taking this piece.
There’s so much in this little poem! A joy to read and reread – don’t think I’ll ever forget “Like goats / through a fence”
Thanks, Lynne. One of life’s inevitabilities – goats getting through (over, under) fences! 🐐🐐
