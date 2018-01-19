Buddha’s Not Talking

He looks out from the shelf while I consider

manure, sharp knives and the hagfish’s second

heart, or whether odors differ in texture when a dog

retraces his steps through the park, and do they really

lose themselves or just quickly shed their pasts,

forever moving towards now. Sometimes I say hello,

but truthfully we seldom interact, unless I bump his

shoulder when retrieving one of the books leaning

against him, and then it’s only a quick “sorry” on my

part, and a stare on his, perhaps a slight nod if

I’ve not yet had coffee. I fear I’ll never grasp

the difference in having and being, that my true

nature has splattered on a trail and the dogs will

sniff it and lift their legs in acknowledgment,

or perhaps acceptance of the infinite, with wisdom

far beyond my reach, before moving on to disquisitions

about soil and fragrance and the need to justify art

with decimal points. Yesterday I roasted chicken, moved

books, sipped ale. Today I’ll sweep, discard papers and

wonder if I’ll become what I think, whether reincarnation

will be cruel or kind. Either way, Buddha’s not talking.

* * *

“Buddha’s Not Talking” first appeared in July 2017 at Blue Bonnet Review.

With gratitude to editor Cristina Del Canto for taking this piece.