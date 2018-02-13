Empty Cup
I set down my cup, pour
tea and think this day, too,
may never end.
With what do we quantify love? How does grief measure us? Nine days ago I wrote “My father is dying and I’m sipping a beer.” More words followed, but I did not write them, choosing instead to let them gather where they would – among the darkening fringe at light’s edge, in that space between the shakuhachi’s notes, in the fragrance of spices toasting in the skillet. In unwept tears. Everywhere. Nowhere.
Seven days ago I wrote “My father is dead.” Again, I chose to let the unwritten words gather and linger, allowing them to spread in their own time, attaching themselves to one another, long chains of emptiness dragging through the days.
If experience reflects truth, sorrow’s scroll will unravel slowly for me, and will never stop. I feel it beginning to quiver, but only the tiniest edge emerges. I am nothing, I say. I am voice, I am loss, I am name. I am memory. I am son.
I have fifty-nine years
and no wisdom to show for it.
Never enough. Too much.
Reblogged this on Sarah Russell Poetry and commented:
The haibun originally served as the poetic log of a journey Basho took in the late 17th century. Robert Okaji is documenting a journey here too, the words as tightly held as his grief.
This is so well done, Robert. Hope you don’t mind that I reblogged it.
I don’t mind at all, Sarah. Thank you.
I’m sorry, Robert. I’ve been there. It’s never simple.
Thank you, Ellen. My second time on this journey, and you’re right – it’s never simple.
The wisdom is in the unwritten, as well as the written word, and this holds all of that. Condolences, Bob.
As always you are eloquent… but never alone. Your fans and friends are here for you.
