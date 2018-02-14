Nine Ways of Shaping the Moon

for Lissa

1

Tilt your head and laugh

until the night bends

and I see only you.

2

Weave the wind into a song.

Rub its fabric over your skin.

For whom does it speak?

3

Remove all stars and streetlights.

Remove thought, remove voice.

Remove me. But do not remove yourself.

4

Tear the clouds into threads

and place them in layered circles.

Then breathe slowly into my ear.

5

Drink deeply. Raise your eyes to the brightness

above the cedars. Observe their motion

through the empty glass. Repeat.

6

Talk music to me. Talk conspiracies

and food and dogs and rain. Do this

under the wild night sky.

7

Harvest red pollen from the trees.

Cast it about the room

and look through the haze.

8

From the bed, gaze into the mirror.

The reflection you see is the darkness

absorbing your glow.

9

Fold the light around us, and listen.

You are the moon in whose waters

I would gladly drown.

* * *

First posted in October 2014, and again on Valentine’s Day in 2016 and 2017, “Nine Ways of Shaping the Moon” also appears in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.