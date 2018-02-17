Parkland Haibun

What toll, dripping from his fingers? How does he sleep? Which truth

honored? The senator takes millions and offers prayers in lieu of action,

betraying the children, appeasing his benefactor. Seventeen chairs emptied

on this day, alone. He says nothing can be done, that laws are ineffective,

the shooting was “inexplicable.” What do his thoughts weigh? What griefs

will they bear? Can they reverse a bullet’s track or bring laughter back

to a family’s shattered life? Would any god answer this man’s prayers?

even the skunk balks

at Rubio’s empty words

ah, hypocrisy