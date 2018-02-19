Recording of December Moon (1999)

December Moon (1999)
If loneliness breathes,
then rain is its heart,
always falling to its lowest point
before receding. Water graces us
daily in all its forms – the slowest
drop, the line of ice on the wall,
your breath, so soft and even
in the cool night. But no one,
no thing, can fill the void of
departure. You exhale and turn
away, and the air, with its empty
arms, embraces the space
you’ve left. I feel this daily,
whenever we part. At forty-one
I’ve known you half my life
but have loved you even longer,
through the millennium’s demise
and all that preceded or follows.
The brightest moon for a century to come
is but a shadow in your light.
It’s hard to believe that I wrote “December Moon” over eighteen years ago. Busy with books, work and life, I didn’t write much in the nineties. But this, the last poem of that decade, surfaced a few years ago. The sentiments are as true today as they were then. I am a lucky man.
Music: “Nightdreams” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Love the recording especially!
Thanks very much!
Beautiful, and you are lucky.
Oh, I know how lucky I am!
Your voice breathes life into loneliness, while erasing it.
An incredible love poem, Robert. Yes, you are a lucky man.
Absolutely beautiful. A pleasure to read.
How does such deep thought come, Bob? Does one specifically sit and exert the mind? Or is it more like a flash of light at an unexpected time?
Lovely. I hope your father is making some progress. Not heard from Lissa for a while so thought I’d check in. Keep posting!
