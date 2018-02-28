Driving to Work, I Pass Myself

Posted on by

 

 

 

Driving to Work, I Pass Myself

Some days the drive takes twenty minutes,
on others, thirty or more. Seems I might pass
myself on the right morning if time flexed its
biceps or looped me into a dimensional shift
thick with donuts and tires and lost minutes.
How odd it would be to wave and say “see ya,”
knowing that tendered frustration grows in
distance, until it takes over the entire mirror.
Looking back, I see my frown diminishing
to a lone point in that shrinking van at the
hill’s crest. Will we meet in the parking
garage? Should I wait? You know the rules.

 

 

8 thoughts on “Driving to Work, I Pass Myself

  1. stunning! just stunning! that side mirror – objects are closer than they appear – rear view – such a wealth of ideas and I love the particulars – if time flexed its
    biceps or looped me into a dimensional shift
    thick with donuts and tires and lost minutes.

    gorgeous!

    cheers!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. Would those be glazed, sprinkled, or maybe maple-bacon donuts? There’s nothing like a good sinker, with a nice hot cup of coffee for dunking, while lost in a reverie over the view forward, lateral, or aft, to throw a wrench into the timeline of any continuum.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s