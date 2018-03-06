Night Smoke
Incomplete, it rises
only to dissipate
like the griefs we shape,
somehow unnoticed,
beyond reach but felt.
Last night’s moon, the glance.
Forgotten stars, a withheld
kiss, words we never formed.
How difficult to be lost.
So easy to remain unseen.
* * *
“Night Smoke” last appeared here in June 2016.
Simply lovely and so appropriate after admiring the gorgeous moon early this morning! Thank you for sharing!
So pleased it resonated for you. Thank you.
penetrating.
Thanks, Anthony.
This is profoundly sad. I wonder how many fellow brothers and sisters all throughout the world feel this to be a truth:
“How difficult to be lost. So easy to remain unseen.”
I’d guess it is, alas, a common feeling.
