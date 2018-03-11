Overlooked
How immemorable, he thinks,
drilling into the wall.
Another hole, another day.
Fill them, and still others
beg creation.
Say mouth. Say void,
followed by tongue and burden,
by orifice and bland. Say
invisible. Empty. Say forget.
That we plan is given.
But who writes the manual
to our lives? The hammer
does not shiver at the thought
of itself. Take this board
and remove only that portion
the screw will occupy.
Level the hook. Admire
the work. Adjust.
Do this twice.
“Overlooked” was published in Mantle in August 2017.
This poem invites one to look at oneself in a different light, especially these lines:
“That we plan is given.
But who writes the manual
to our lives? The hammer
does not shiver at the thought
of itself. Take this board
and remove only that portion
the screw will occupy.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another look at the mundane, which seems to me not so mundane after all. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we can be amazed at how not mundane things are when we think they are. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. All we need to do is look!
LikeLiked by 1 person
True.
LikeLiked by 1 person