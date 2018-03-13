Pleasure in Absence of Ending (Ensō)
Thoughtful, proposing not end, but process.
In this noon’s grayness I disclose my need.
Which is a lotus floating in your pond, a clutch of zeros
blooming in moonlight. Last night’s missing sleep.
An ending, by definition, concludes.
But what occurs in a circle’s body, or infinity’s border?
Imprecision acknowledged, I sip wine and gauge distance.
Take comfort in the disorderly.
Starting at the top, the brush moves down and right,
clockwise, then rising in opposition, halts.
Drifting, incomplete, I step back.
Some leave a gap; others do not.
* * *
This first appeared in Posit: A Journal of Literature and Art in September 2017.
Interesting to read this poem. I am presently in Japan and I am also fascinated by the same Zen symbol. Thank you for the inspiration. Salvatore.
This: ‘what occurs in a circle’s body’ Again and again I’ll wonder.
