

The Ecstatics

Divisions and separations, a summing of consequences,

the brother whose ashes remained forever lost. Two cities

and their survivors’ shame. The loud, kind young man

whose words fell to the restaurant’s floor, unbidden.

What came next in the drift, untoward and misspent,

in the grammar of between? Darkness, suppressed.

Smoke. Pleasure and fear, unclothed.





“The Ecstatics” first appeared here in January 2016. It’s an odd piece, part of a larger sequence that I put on hold several years ago. Perhaps I’ll return to it someday.