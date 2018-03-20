The Daily Celebration
Life here is good, but sometimes scary. My community has been rocked by four explosions, four bombs meant to maim and kill. Sunday’s occurred just a few miles from my home of 34 years, and it seems that the package that exploded overnight some sixty miles south of Austin at the FedEx facility in Schertz (coincidentally just a few miles from my sister’s house), was sent from the nearby FedEx store that I frequent. All this is to say that no matter how we try, we ultimately control little. Each day, each step, could be our last. Thus I pledge to celebrate today’s breath, to speak kind words and do no harm. To listen, to taste, to see. To feel, to thank.
That incessant buzz around the mountain laurel hummingbirds are back!
I’m so sorry for the fear and grief that has shaken your home. 😟
Thanks very much. We certainly live in interesting times!
Interesting??? minorities are being killed by a psycho who is leaving bombs on their porches..and you call this interesting. God help us from apathetic souls like you.
Interesting, as in the curse “May you live in interesting times,” Steph, not as in how wonderful that others are being blown up. You jumped to a conclusion rather quickly, thinking the worst of someone who has given you no reason to think of so harshly.
I saw a post yesterday from a FB friend in Austin saying everyone was staying inside and it was very scary.
I hope they catch the person or people doing this.
Yes, celebrate life–and the hummingbirds.
I refuse to hide and will conduct business as usual. But it’s not like I go out much anyway. 🙂
so beautiful… remaining positive in the face of this world’s evils is the only way! but so hard sometimes…
I don’t know why I’m still here, but I plan on making the best of my allotted time.
I agree! I believe its all we can do and if everyone did it, so simple but so hard, the world would be a safe and wonderful place…someday it will happen, I am sure of it, someday!
Let us hope!
A wonderful post and testament to your resilience. Hate cannot win.
Only if we let it.
Your haiku to complete this is a much needed tonic.
Those fierce little birds bring such joy!
Sorry that this is so close to home for you.
It just makes you realize that it’s always close to someone’s home.
Stay safe!
As much as possible! Thanks, Luanne.
I’m glad you’re okay. I was as surprised to learn you had a sister as I was to read of the bombings…always nice to add more layers to what we imagine of our online friends.
My only sibling. The bombings are an unfortunate symptom of our ill society.
Thinking of you and all in Austin.
Thanks, Jan. One thinks it’ll never happen here…
