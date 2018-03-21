The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

In whose tongue

do you dream?

I fall closer to death

than birth, yet

the moon’s sliver

still parts the bare

branches and an unfilled

trench divides the

ground. Bit by bit,

we separate – you

remain in the earth,

recumbent, as I gather

years in stride.

Even the rain

leaves us alone.





This first appeared in December 2015.