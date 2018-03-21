The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed
In whose tongue
do you dream?
I fall closer to death
than birth, yet
the moon’s sliver
still parts the bare
branches and an unfilled
trench divides the
ground. Bit by bit,
we separate – you
remain in the earth,
recumbent, as I gather
years in stride.
Even the rain
leaves us alone.
This first appeared in December 2015.
brilliant as always, my friend! absolutely brilliant.
Peace and Equality and Love and Respect and Justice for All ✌ ✊ 👍
Recumbent…. stone speaks. Great to read.
