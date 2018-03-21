The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

In whose tongue
do you dream?
I fall closer to death

than birth, yet
the moon’s sliver
still parts the bare

branches and an unfilled
trench divides the
ground. Bit by bit,

we separate – you
remain in the earth,
recumbent, as I gather

years in stride.
Even the rain
leaves us alone.

This first appeared in December 2015.

 

2 thoughts on “The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

