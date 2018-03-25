Privilege

Every hour becomes another.

Surrendering minutes, accepting

gain, which gravities restrain us?

Strong coffee, books. A smile.

Such imponderables – the measured

digit, starlife, an unmarked sheet of

paper fluttering to the floor.

Sometimes the lights go out

and we wonder when they’ll return,

not if. Or the laborer misinterprets

a statement and stains the carpet.

There but for the grace…

Anything can happen, and frequently does,

but we open the door and step out, unhindered.

“Flame” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.