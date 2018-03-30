Exhaling, I Get Dizzy Posted on March 30, 2018 by robert okaji Exhaling, I Get Dizzy From one note flattened to the next floating whole, textured with rustling stalks and the sweet odor of dried grasses, you detach, drift off. What colors this tone, you ask. What sings my day? Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Lovely.
Some mornings are like this…
“What sings my day?” Such a superb inquiry … for starting a new day … for considering the next moment.
And the answers constantly change!
Serendipitous because as I read this I am listening to flute music. I have synesthesia and the notes are a very pale yellow, fading to thin mauve. I wonder if you also have synesthesia.
