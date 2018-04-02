Earth’s Damp Mound

for P.M.

I. February 1998.



That week it rained white petals

and loss completed its

turn, the words finding themselves

alone, without measure,

without force, and no body to compare.

Though strangers spoke I could not.

Is this destiny, an unopened

mouth filled with

pebbles, a pear tree

deflowered by the wind? The earth’s

damp mound settles among your bones.

II. Count the Almonds



What bitterness

preserves your sleep,

reflects the eye’s

task along the inward thread?

Not the unspoken, but the unsayable.

Curious path, curious seed.

A shadow separates

to join another, and in the darker

frame carries the uncertain

further, past silence, past touch,

leaving its hunger alert and unfed,

allowing us our own protections.

III. The Bowl of Flowering Shadows



Reconciled, and of particular

grace, they lean, placing emphasis on balance,

on layer and focus, on depth of angle

absorbing the elegant darkness,

a lip, an upturned glance, the mirror.

What light caresses, it may destroy.

Even the frailest may alter intent.

So which, of all those you might recall,

if your matter could reform

and place you back into yourself,

would you choose? Forgive me

my selfishness, but I must know.

IV. Requiem



Then, you said, the art of nothingness

requires nothing more

than your greatest effort.

And how, seeing yours, could we,

the remaining, reclaim our

space without encroaching on what

you’ve left? One eye closes, then

the other. One mouth moves and another

speaks. One hears, one listens, the eternal

continuation. Rest, my friend. After.

Prentiss Moore influenced my reading and writing more than he ever realized. We spent many hours talking, eating, arguing, drinking, laughing. Always laughing – he had one of those all-encompassing laughs that invited the world to join in. And it frequently did. Through Prentiss I met in person one of my literary heroes, Gustaf Sobin, whose work Prentiss had of course introduced me to. Those few hours spent with the two of them driving around in my pickup truck, discussing poetry, the Texas landscape, horticulture and the vagaries of the publishing world, are hours I’ll always hold close.

Earth’s Damp Mound last appeared here in February 2016. It was first published in the anthology Terra Firma, and is included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.