The Military Industrial Complex’s CPAs Never Sleep

We so seldom bury people at sea

in weighted shrouds,

preferring instead sealed

containers or ashes

mixed with concrete.

Little girls skip

down the street,

giggling, unaware of their

value on the open

market. Dollars, oil.

Weapons. All fungible.

On the forgotten shelf,

the avocado’s flesh

blackens inside

its withering armor.

How is too much

never enough?

Targets based on

possibilities, innuendo,

cost-benefit analysis:

three men and a camel,

wedding parties,

hospitals, homes.

When morning comes,

they’re still awake,

collating damage, counting

opportunities, massaging

sums, ignoring cost,

harvesting their dead fruit.

This first appeared here in September 2016.