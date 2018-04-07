Forever
Our dogs hide under the bed,
escaping thunder.
But the sun shatters
a cloud and I know
we will live forever.
Each hour is the sky,
every day, another
star. Now the trees
join the wind
in rejoicing. This
is what we make,
they say. Only this.
* * *
“Forever” made its last appearance here in July 2016.
Yes, to this–the sun-shattered clouds and the reaffirmation of life.
(But I could do without the terrifying thunderstorms.) 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of our dogs slept in her crate last night, due to lightning and thunder. We got very little rain, but it was noisy!
LikeLike
But the sun shatters a cloud and I know we will live forever… Praise Amaterasu O-mikami for that! 🙂
LikeLike