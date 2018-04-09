Still Life with Silence
Not two, but one,
invisible
and stretched between
stump and fence,
filled with
time, defining
implication. Empty
the pitcher. Accept
its limitations.
Listen to what is not.
“Still Life with Silence” first appeared here in October 2016.
So many interpretations of “still life” competing in my head! Provocative phrase – and you add to that with the “not two, but one” – fascinating – I am listening to this poem for what is “not” yet (perhaps therefore) is “still life”.
LikeLike