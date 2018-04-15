Door Haibun
The glass remains unchanged but what I see through it differs moment by moment. This door is truly of a port in air; I observe these shifting worlds, their translucent seconds ever ticking. Nothing rests – the Texas mountain laurel’s blossoms fade and flutter to the ground while the wind weaves intricate patterns through its branches. Rogue onion sprouts scatter throughout this small section of yard, and a squirrel scampers along the cedar pickets. Light slants through a hole in the clouds. A hummingbird buzzes by. Even the earth moves, and five minutes ago rain tapped out an inconsistent tune on my metal roof. I lift the shakuhachi to my lips, and exhaling, enter the day.
three dogs yapping
announce spring’s arrival
oh, sweet music!
Superb evocation
You are always so kind, Derrick. Thank you!
you have an incredible way with words
Thank you, Beth.
“Of a port in air”
Air
So thin a membrane
But so thick
A substrate
Through which to
Move
And perceive
Yes! And of course a direct reference to the Wallace Stevens poem.
I enjoyed this, Bob, and it spurred me to read about haibun and also haiku. I was stuck in the outdated and rigid teaching that the latter consists of 5,7,5 English syllable phrases, which — I have learned — is not a good correlation with the traditional Japanese form of 5, 7, 5 sounds. Do you pay any attention to syllable counts when writing English language haiku?
