Recording of “Ode to Bacon”

Ode to Bacon

How you lend

yourself

to others,

enhancing even

the sweetest fig

in your embrace

over coals,

or consider

your rendered

self, how it

deepens flavor

with piggish

essence, coating

or absorbed,

blended or

sopped. O belly

of delight, o wonder

of tongues,

how could I not

love you

and your infinite

charms, even

when you resist

my efforts and

shoot sizzling bits

of yourself

onto my naked

hands? I pay

this toll

gladly,

today and

next year

and all those

days to follow,

till the last piece

is swallowed

and our sun

goes dark.

Hyperbole

becomes you,

smoked beauty,

salted love,

and I shall never

put you down

or leave you

behind

on a plate

to be discarded

or forgotten,

unloved.

“Ode to Bacon” first appeared here in July 2017, thanks to T.S. Wright’s challenge.