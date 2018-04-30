Nocturne with Flame

Not imposition, but welcome.

Another’s stirred embers, banked

and forming the kindling’s base.

Thus the licked paper curling with smoke,

stars shooting into the blackness,

and finally, exploding light

transformed to heat.

From one’s loss, another’s gain.

The flickering on my cheek.

Inhaled bitterness and memory.

The wait, the period before.

Like the owl in the live oak,

or the mice under our floor

returning, I celebrate the cycle,

and grow warm.

“Nocturne with Flame” appeared in The Galway Review in December 2016.