Palinode (translation, passway, glass)





(translation)

What falters in translation? The dove’s silhouette resides

on the window three months after the sudden refusal. I

observe wingprints, the skull’s curve, a history of assumptions

angled in the moment of impact. And after, residue. Light’s

incident rests. One body whispers another’s shape and the

next rumbles through the narrowing passway. Traitorous,

I call it fact. I name it truth, and naming it, reverse the coat.

(passway)

I name it truth, but considered denial, root of the renegade’s

term. I have a bird to whistle and I have a bird to sing. Misperception

in flight. Betrayal’s gate, unhinged. What comes next? Sunlight

slants through the window each morning, and departs, bending

in reversal. Stones all in my pass. Dark roads. Another naming,

another transition. Trials waged in the grammar of refraction.

The deflected word.

(glass)

The deflected word reciprocates and the sky opens, outlining

its missing form. I have pains in my heart, they have taken my

appetite. Derived from wind, from eye, from hole. Once through,

what then? Mention archetype, and my world dims. Mention

windows, and I see processions and enemies lined along the way.

Boys, please don’t block my road. We select certain paths, others

choose us. Wingprints on glass.

* * *

Notes: italicized selections are from Robert Johnson’s “Stones in My Passway.”

This piece first appeared, in slightly different form, in ditch, in January 2014, and last appeared here in July 2016.