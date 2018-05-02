Earth

Tremor and

stone

beset upon the calm.

Now water

lines the road’s

bed, and we see

no means to pass.

Even so

you break what falls.

* * *

This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal in December 2013, and is also included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available (free of charge) for download from the Origami Poems Project: http://www.origamipoems.com/poets/236-robert-okaji



