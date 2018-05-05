Even the Darkness Posted on May 5, 2018 by robert okaji Even the Darkness We must, she said, open ourselves. Like desert to the night sky, like a baby’s mouth. Or words in the unread book. I nod, say I understand, turn and close the door. Even the darkness knows better. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
“Even the darkness
knows better.”
In its wise and honest ways, it does. Is this a new piece, Robert? It’s perfect.
Thanks, Tre. Yes, it’s new – the first draft emerged in December.
You’re most welcome. Ahh, I see.
The darkness always does. Just beautiful, Robert.
Thank you, Annie. The darkness carries much wisdom.
