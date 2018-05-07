3 Poems Up at MockingHeart Review

I have the honor of being the featured poet in Volume 3, Issue 2 of MockingHeart Review. I am grateful to editor Clare Martin and her tireless dedication. She is a blessing!
I have the honor of being the featured poet in Volume 3, Issue 2 of MockingHeart Review. I am grateful to editor Clare Martin and her tireless dedication. She is a blessing!
Well done again Robert, more celebrations. I think I’ll have to go out and start buying the red’s by the dozen !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Works for me! Thank you.
LikeLike
Great work, Robert! Thanks for sharing these.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Michael!
LikeLike
To be treasured.
LikeLike