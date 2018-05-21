Ro
When this note fades
will it join you in that place
above the sky
or below the waves
of the earth’s plump
body? Or will it
circle back, returning to
my lips and this
hollow day
to aspire again?
Note: Ro designates the fingering required to produce a particular note on the shakuhachi, the traditional Japanese bamboo flute. In this case, closing all holes.
Your words resonate a serene tune, And I see the corner of your book has snuck into your header photo.
Thanks, Ivor. That book is rather sneaky!
Yes, it sneakily made it’s way to Australia.
Books lead such interesting lives…
Once they escape the clutches of the Librarians, they’re free to roam the wilds of the world.
They certainly travel more than I!
