I have three poems up at Nine Muses Poetry, a new online poetry journal out of the UK. Many thanks to editor Annest Gwilym for taking these poems.
Best of wishes
Thank you.
My pleasure
How Awesome, Congratulations Robert! Much deserved!
It always feels awesome! Thank you.
Reblogged this on Kaleidoscope of Faces and commented:
Congratulations Robert !
Thanks for reblogging!
“The flute or the player, the breath
or the opening?”
Yes, and WOW! You’ve created such quietude as only the player who has opened to the prospect of cacophony can call forth.
Congrats on this lovely placing!
Three from my personal 30-30 in November!
Well done.
Thank you, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations, Robert! You’re pushing them out quickly.
Thanks, Tre. Not too quickly – publication schedules often coincide. 🙂
Understood. You’re most welcome. But, I was actually referring to the fact that you’re getting so many poems accepted quickly. 😊
The rejections are much more prolific! 🙂 But let’s not mention them.
Nope, don’t mention the rejections.
Both flute poems are marvelous. Could read these again and again and not tire of them. But it’s “Saltwater” that I kept reading again and again, wondering what you were thinking while something kept tugging … and then a sudden aha (and relief) recognizing that my particular crashing wave has indeed trickled back out in pieces, no longer its former force. Thank you!
Thanks, Jazz. Those waves trickle back out, rebuild, and crash again, over and over, never alike, but always similar. 🙂
With awareness, one knows to jump back and not be swallowed by the next crash!
But then I get distracted by a shiny object…
Love the way your mind works, Bob – the questions and quiet assertions – so timeless! Congratulations again!
I think I was dropped on my head as an infant…
That’s great, Bob! Congratulations!
It’s always thrilling, Cate! Thank you.
