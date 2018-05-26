Recording of “How to Write a Poem”

How to Write a Poem

Learn to curse in three languages. When midday

yawns stack high and your eyelids flutter, fire up

the chain saw; there’s always something to dismember.

Make it new. Fear no bridges. Accelerate through

curves, and look twice before leaping over fires,

much less into them. Read bones, read leaves, read

the dust on shelves and commit to memory a thousand

discarded lines. Next, torch them. Take more than you

need, buy books, scratch notes in the dirt and watch

them scatter down nameless alleys at the evening’s first

gusts. Gather words and courtesies. Guard them carefully.

Play with others, observe birds, insects and neighbors,

but covet your minutes alone and handle with bare hands

only those snakes you know. Mourn the kindling you create

and toast each new moon as if it might be the last one

to tug your personal tides. When driving, sing with the radio.

Always. Turn around instead of right. Deny ambition.

Remember the freckles on your first love’s left breast.

There are no one-way streets. Appreciate the fragrance

of fresh dog shit while scraping it from the boot’s sole.

Steal, don’t borrow. Murder your darlings and don’t get

caught. Know nothing, but know it well. Speak softly

and thank the grocery store clerk for wishing you

a nice day even if she didn’t mean it. Then mow the grass,

grill vegetables, eat, laugh, wash dishes, talk, bathe,

kiss loved ones, sleep, dream, wake. Do it all again.

“How to Write a Poem,” is included in Indra’s Net: An International Anthology of Poetry in Aid of The Book Bus, and has appeared on the blog as well.

All profits from this anthology published by Bennison Books will go to The Book Bus, a charity which aims to improve child literacy rates in Africa, Asia and South America by providing children with books and the inspiration to read them.

Available at Amazon (UK) and Amazon (US)