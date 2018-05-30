Poem Up at Fourth and Sycamore

My poem, “The Trees are Burning at Midnight,” is live at Fourth and Sycamore, the literary journal of the Greenville Public Library, located in Greenville, Ohio. This piece was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. Many thanks to Charlotte Hamrick for sponsoring the poem and offering the title.

6 thoughts on “Poem Up at Fourth and Sycamore

  1. Simply wonderful, Bob, especially those last 3 lines! And congrats on yet another publication and thanks for introducing us to all these neat journals!

