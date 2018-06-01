In This I Find You Again
If there is truth to be found
let someone find it. The yellow
rose rests in its jar. Day and
night it looks out through the glass
at the world of altered
lines, sensing, perhaps, beauty
through its failure to prevent
fading. Each morning I wake
and think of you. The hibiscus
on our patio readies itself to blossom,
but pauses as if to prolong
the moment, waiting for a reason
to end its denial. Then it unfolds.
You are all I care to find.
* * *
Written in the 80s, this last appeared here in December 2016.
Nice piece.
Thanks very much!
Thank you for asking, but I will pass on your kind offer.
Beautiful
You are very kind. Thank you.
Love the poignancy of this poem, the juxtaposition of the aging, fading rose with the blooming of the hibiscus. Well wrought, younger Bob! You’re going to be pleased with near-60 Bob. 🙂
Near-60 Bob would change a lot in this poem, but he considers it an artifact of that period and has chosen to let it exist as is.
Sublime. Almost certainly the best few minutes of the day so far, reading this.
Thank you, Robert!
A great write, indeed!!
Thank you!
Still lovely.
Thank you, Leslie!
Stunning, Robert. You made me pause for a few moments of peace in my hectic morning schedule where nothing existed outside your words. A rare gift.
Thank you, Ryan. You’ve made my day!
