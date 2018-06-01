In This I Find You Again

If there is truth to be found

let someone find it. The yellow

rose rests in its jar. Day and

night it looks out through the glass

at the world of altered

lines, sensing, perhaps, beauty

through its failure to prevent

fading. Each morning I wake

and think of you. The hibiscus

on our patio readies itself to blossom,

but pauses as if to prolong

the moment, waiting for a reason

to end its denial. Then it unfolds.

You are all I care to find.

* * *

Written in the 80s, this last appeared here in December 2016.