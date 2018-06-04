Yesenin
Respite, involuntary and gentle
circling one’s
collar, a touch barely felt, renewed.
Or, the other turns,
belying expression and the halted voice.
The recursive window, closing.
A final poem in blood.
And beyond the glass? The face behind
the indifferent mask
designs its own
smile, risking everything
as the chair’s leg tilts,
inertia become constriction,
the taut lapse begun.
* * *
A fascinating poet, Sergei Yesenin died nearly 90 years ago. You might check out his bio on wikipedia.
‘risking everything as the chair’s leg tilts’ : a wonderful image
