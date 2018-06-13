With Summer Purpled Awe
1
No one wants to be forgotten
or remembered for the wrong reasons,
but how do we attain that sweet spot
between regrettable and a barred
door clanking shut? I was born in
Louisiana. What happened next
is that song living at the edge of
memory, just beyond grasp, its
lyrics gnarled and tangled in the
roots of an old cypress along a
muddy creek. Yeah, that one. I
won’t sing it in this lifetime.
That tune’s never coming back.
2
You stretch out your hands
and a reflection cuts you in half.
3
I should have grabbed you and the dog,
and headed to Texas. They’ve got hills
there that the tide won’t reach, and
trees that won’t die from salt
poisoning, whose branches
won’t be festooned with children’s
clothing and bits of people’s torn
lives, and the stench won’t linger
longer than regret and the effect
of poor choice and dumb luck.
4
There, then gone. I scream
until my voice rasps away
but you are still out there,
still floating, still afraid
and angry and beautiful, hair
forming a halo around your
face, no tears, no sound
but water lapping, and
the flies zeroing in.
5
Next time there will be no party.
I’ll wait alone to greet the rain.
The wind will scour me
as I embrace what comes.
* * *
“With Summer Purpled Awe” was drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge. Many thanks to Charlotte Hamrick who sponsored and provided the title.
What can I say Robert, except your poem is awesome, and these two lines have me thinking and intrigued.
“You stretch out your hands
and a reflection cuts you in half.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Ivor. I’m so pleased it intrigues you. It’s one of those odd lines…
LikeLike
This bruised my chest, Bob — which you will well know to receive as a deep compliment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cate. Katrina (and other storms) have bruised me as well. That, and our government’s response, or lack of efficient response, to them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rugged imagery
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Derrick. It was a rugged time for many.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enjoyed, Bob.
The gut-wrenching images from that time are hard to forget. Every time we try to tame Nature, we complicate things. Knowing our place is just as essential as finding our place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’d think we would learn!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those first 2 lines! Powerful poem, Bob. I kept rereading…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Charlotte’s title inspired me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was breaking my heart, reading it. The feeling of loss so imminent, once you set the tone within the very first verse. The water found my face.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, M. You are very kind.
LikeLike