With Summer Purpled Awe

1

No one wants to be forgotten

or remembered for the wrong reasons,

but how do we attain that sweet spot

between regrettable and a barred

door clanking shut? I was born in

Louisiana. What happened next

is that song living at the edge of

memory, just beyond grasp, its

lyrics gnarled and tangled in the

roots of an old cypress along a

muddy creek. Yeah, that one. I

won’t sing it in this lifetime.

That tune’s never coming back.

2

You stretch out your hands

and a reflection cuts you in half.

3

I should have grabbed you and the dog,

and headed to Texas. They’ve got hills

there that the tide won’t reach, and

trees that won’t die from salt

poisoning, whose branches

won’t be festooned with children’s

clothing and bits of people’s torn

lives, and the stench won’t linger

longer than regret and the effect

of poor choice and dumb luck.

4

There, then gone. I scream

until my voice rasps away

but you are still out there,

still floating, still afraid

and angry and beautiful, hair

forming a halo around your

face, no tears, no sound

but water lapping, and

the flies zeroing in.

5

Next time there will be no party.

I’ll wait alone to greet the rain.

The wind will scour me

as I embrace what comes.