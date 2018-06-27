Poem Up at Red Eft Review Posted on June 27, 2018 by robert okaji My poem “Deadfall” is live at Red Eft Review. Thanks to editor Corey D. Cook for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congratulations, Robert. Beautiful poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merril. Nature’s cycle…
LikeLike
Congratulations, Good work
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Derrick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Bob — always glad to see your work getting a broader audience!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. It trickles out there, a piece at a time. I am the tortoise!
LikeLike