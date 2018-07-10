Bent

We’ve seen some version of the nail

curled over, the head angled at 90 degrees

or parallel to its body, just above

the penetration point. Three years ago

a tornado powered a single straw stem

through the oak’s bark and into its trunk,

illustrating the Old English beonet, for

“stiff grass,” and sadly conjuring the image

of a blade affixed to a firearm’s muzzle, the

etymology of which lies elsewhere, in Gascony.

And when we consider mental inclination,

signifying deflected, turned, or not straight,

we might also include an earlier past participle

meaning “directed in course.” But even the

tree’s armor could not deter the twister’s

wrath, and the hammer, no matter my aim

or purpose, seems intent upon glancing off

the nail, twisting it, leaving us, again, bent.

“Bent” first appeared in the print publication Ristau: A Journal of Being in January 2018.