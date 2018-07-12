Black Lilies

Flensing words, slicing deeper: all, nothing,

red to redder. Their skin, paling to nothing.

I speak today but you hear yesterday.

Black lilies in the chill of nothing.

Drifted apart, the two halves reconcile.

Yellowed, whitened. Older. Both stitched in nothing.

How many words have we lost to morning? Shredded

syllables sparring for sound. The nothing of nothing.

A coated voice, turquoise and calm, spreading across the room.

Buttered light. Pleasantries, unfolding. You, being nothing.

The language of night sleeps unformed in my bed.

I remember your hand on my cheek; flesh forgets nothing.

* * *

Another near-ghazal, “Black Lilies” first appeared in ISACOUSTIC* in January 2018.