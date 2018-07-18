Ode to Being Placed on Hold
The music rarely
entertains,
but I find
peace between
the notes,
sometimes,
and embrace
the notion that
I’ve been inserted
in that peculiar
capsule between
speech and the
void, imagining
myself somewhere,
floating, free
of care and
gravity,
beer can
satellites
orbiting my head,
with bites of
pungent cheeses
and baguette
circling in
their wake,
a gift, you see,
like rain in
August or
a warm voice
saying hello.
* * *
“Ode to Being Placed on Hold” was drafted during the Tupelo Press 30-30 marathon in August 2015. Many thanks to Mary “marso” of the blog “marsowords” who sponsored and provided the title. The poem has also appeared here several times.
it is an interesting place to find oneself, and i love your ode to it
Thanks, Beth. I’m not sure which I dislike listening to more – the muzak or advertisements. Both are so annoying.
Brilliant musing on a situation we can all recognise
I’m always pleased when these situations are brief, but they seldom are. 🙂
Do you entertain notions of draining those satellites while waiting? The cheese goes well with crusty baguette…and the muse moves on to mush music whist – in another time when phones had cords and clunked the temptation to play overwhelmed: I will take the repast under advisement instead of my usual surl. Thanks, Robert. ‘Twas enough to keep me from opening with a quatrain of tanka at the Magnolia Square fountain, to which I now repair…but only after swiping you work for my second-blog “Commentary, Outrages…” Thanks. Again.
Believe me, I have drained a few while waiting…
And sometimes during, I confess.
The best time!
Truly, a sick m(an)ind!
