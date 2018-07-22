Henry Lee Remembers Grandmother’s Garden

Trigger Warning: This poem, from the viewpoint of a serial killer, is the creepiest thing I’ve ever written. After reading it, my wife said “I’m not sure I want to share a bed with the man who wrote this.”

I smile and recall the sparrows,

wings separated from their torsos

and nailed to the cedar fence

like so many unachieved desires,

an occasional feather ruffling

in the breeze, simulating flight,

their power now all mine to savor.

Art begins in the heart’s

crotch, compresses through the ribcage

and up the vertebrae, drills through

the skull, directly behind the eyes,

emerging as idea, as will or compulsion.

Or release. I loved those birds,

pulling them apart, arranging their

pieces by odor. How, rising from

dirty little mounds, their outstretched

feet squeezed the air from my

lungs, sharp bursts scattering

into the sun’s evening gore. I have

attained no higher state in the years

since that day. While the flies and one

lone wasp buzzed happily around me,

proof that wings claim neither heaven

nor earth, that godness lies within,

I lay there in the splendor

of the torn and detached, among

heads and crops, my fingers caked

black and stiff, wondering which

treasures, what other

sweetness the week would bring.