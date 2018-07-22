Trigger Warning: This poem, from the viewpoint of a serial killer, is the creepiest thing I’ve ever written. After reading it, my wife said “I’m not sure I want to share a bed with the man who wrote this.”
Henry Lee Remembers Grandmother’s Garden
I smile and recall the sparrows,
wings separated from their torsos
and nailed to the cedar fence
like so many unachieved desires,
an occasional feather ruffling
in the breeze, simulating flight,
their power now all mine to savor.
Art begins in the heart’s
crotch, compresses through the ribcage
and up the vertebrae, drills through
the skull, directly behind the eyes,
emerging as idea, as will or compulsion.
Or release. I loved those birds,
pulling them apart, arranging their
pieces by odor. How, rising from
dirty little mounds, their outstretched
feet squeezed the air from my
lungs, sharp bursts scattering
into the sun’s evening gore. I have
attained no higher state in the years
since that day. While the flies and one
lone wasp buzzed happily around me,
proof that wings claim neither heaven
nor earth, that godness lies within,
I lay there in the splendor
of the torn and detached, among
heads and crops, my fingers caked
black and stiff, wondering which
treasures, what other
sweetness the week would bring.
* * *
“Henry Lee Remembers Grandmother’s Garden” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art in February 2017. I’m grateful for editors Catherine Strisik and Veronica Golos for featuring my work in their journal.
I’d read an article on what not to write about – reminiscences of grandmothers, gardens, birds and so forth – and couldn’t resist inserting those elements into a poem. The editor who wrote the article rejected an earlier draft of the poem…
Well, this was a creepy poem. I love that you included the elements that the article’s author said should not be written about. 🙂
LikeLike