Meditatio Ephemera

I saw you there the night before,

a leggy black pearl against

the glossy white tub,

and made a note:

Spider. Remove before showering.

And the next morning remembered

too late,

and bore your sodden body to

the sunny deck rail where I

had meant to leave you, alive.

And lay you there gently, lifted

and lay you again,

shedding the water, and

once more, carefully.

Extended the fine filaments

of your eight legs, blew softly

on your corpse with sorry breath

that could not stir movement in the damp

mound of your perfect drowned body,

the book lungs and tracheal tubes

swamped and still.

And went back inside for a time,

wishing it otherwise, the day

barely underway and already

a hundred small wonders

dead all around, dead of

carelessness or meanness,

dead of forgetfulness.

Then wished to see you once more, even

lifeless on the rail,

where instead…